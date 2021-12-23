A terminally-ill cancer patient has raised more than £15,000 for charity to help others.

Alan Bocking began his walking challenge in August after being told he may only have a few months left to live.

Mr Bocking, from Doncaster, walks around the town's Lakeside to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He initially set an online target of £10,000 but after appearing on BBC Look North in Yorkshire he quickly surpassed that goal.

Mr Bocking said he wasn't a celebrity or hero for his fundraising. He added: "I think the people that donate are the celebrities and the heroes and long may they continue to do so."