This is the moment a long-tailed tit was released back into the wild after being rescued.

The tiny bird was unable to fly when it was found inside a florist's in Sheffield on Saturday.

Sarah Deakin cared for the bird overnight, and filmed its release the next day.

In the footage the bird, nicknamed Moonie, flies off and perches on a tree where it appears to be welcomed back by other long-tailed tits.