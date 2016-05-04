Arthur Scargill: Battle of Saltley Gate was 'greatest day of my life'
Former miners union boss Arthur Scargill has said leading his first major strike was "the greatest day of my life".
Mr Scargill led a group of what started out as 400 Yorkshire pit workers picketing a West Midlands coal depot 50 years ago.
He rose to national prominence after what became known as the Battle of Saltley Gate, a turning point in the miners' strike of February 1972.
Speaking to the BBC 50 years on, he says: "Everything I had dreamed about as a trade unionist came to fruition.
"Looking back, I think the only regret I have is that my mother, who died at the early age of 50, was never there to see it."