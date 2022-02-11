A Labour councillor in Rotherham says she doesn't believe parts of Yorkshire will ever 'Level Up'.

Denise Lelliott, who also runs Cortonwood Community Centre, said she was seeing people reliant on food parcels in the area.

She said: "Do I think it'll be 'Levelled Up'? No, I don't, I genuinely don't."

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities said: ""Our landmark Levelling Up White Paper includes ambitious regeneration plans for Sheffield, devolution negotiations for York and North Yorkshire and Hull and East Riding, and targeted investment and support in education across Yorkshire & the Humber."