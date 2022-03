Hundreds of people carrying daffodils have lined the streets for the funeral procession of a well-known childminder from Sheffield, described as the "Flower of Burngreave".

Isilda Lang cared for hundreds of children in the city after arriving as a refugee from Chile in 1977.

Ms Lang, who died earlier this year with cancer, ran a playgroup in in Pitsmoor and Burngreave for more than 30 years.