The parents of a premature baby who died two days after being born say he was a "beacon of light" who they will "love and miss forever".

Cassian Curry was born in Sheffield Teaching Hospitals' Jessop Wing maternity unit on 3 April last year.

Assistant coroner Abigail Combes concluded on Friday that a failure to record and share information about his care contributed to his death.

The medical director of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Jennifer Hill, said steps had been taken to limit the chances of something similar happening again.