Owners 'giving up pets' as cost of living rises

Staff at an animal sanctuary say they are looking after more pets than ever before due to their owners giving them up after recent increases in the cost of living.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has seen owners give up their animals due to rising prices, including the cost of veterinary treatment.

Helen Connelly, from the sanctuary, said: "Just as people's cost of living bites, it bites here at the sanctuary."

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "We're really concerned that the cost of living crisis, along with more families returning to school and work following lockdown, could lead to more people struggling to care for their pets."

