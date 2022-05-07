As part of Deaf Awareness Week, BBC Yorkshire weather presenter Keeley Donovan wanted to learn how to sign one of her forecasts.

Keeley visited students at Doncaster Deaf College to learn the appropriate symbols required, admitting that her rehearsal in front of the pupils was “more nerve-wracking than being on television”.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.