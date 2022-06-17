A woman from South Yorkshire has opened the fourth food bank in her area but says "it's still not enough".

Kelly Walker, who was homeless, said the situation was "diabolical" and people were just "fighting to survive".

The food bank at the Brodsworth Community Hub in Doncaster is the fourth service within 2.5 miles (4km).

Kelly has asked people who can offer any donations to get in touch.

A government spokesperson has said: "We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits."