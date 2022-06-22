Asians in Rotherham say since a 2014 report said child sexual exploitation in the town was carried out predominantly by men of Pakistani-heritage the whole community has been stigmatised.

Gym owner and former taxi driver Saif Din said: "We went from being known as just a terrorist, but now you're a terrorist and a groomer."

Abrar Javid, project manager at Rotherham Muslim Community Forum, said the abuse levelled at people had long-term effects.

He said: "For the young generation they have to grow up in that kind of environment where they're belittled, it affects their self-esteem, it affects them at school."