Footage of a fire in Rotherham shows a large cloud of smoke spreading across part of the town.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews were currently tackling the flames on Ginhouse Lane at Greasbrough in Rotherham.

They were alerted at 11:04 BST and have despatched 14 vehicles to what is believed to be a fire at a recycling site.

People have been advised to avoid the area where possible.