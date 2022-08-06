When a BBC reporter visited Sheffield in 1959 to ask people what they were worried about the price of goods, the standard of education and the climate were among the concerns raised.

Fast forward more than 60 years and the city's residents still share many of the same gripes, as the BBC's Oli Constable found out.

This footage has been made available on the BBC Rewind website along with more than 30,000 other clips from the BBC's regional archives.