A teenager who knifed two men to death in a fight has been jailed for life.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, murdered Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, in an altercation on Silver Street in Doncaster in January.

Mr Kozlovskis and Mr Theobald had been involved in a fight with Jhagra's friend shortly before the stabbing, his trial heard.

CCTV showed the men fighting and chasing each other outside a bar in the early hours of the morning on 29 January.