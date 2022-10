Alan Bocking, 95, has raised more than £20,000 for a cancer charity by walking around his garden in Doncaster.

Mr Bocking started raising funds after he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer last August.

Despite being given two months to live, Mr Bocking has continued to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

His wife of 68 years Sylvia says: "He is my rock, trying to help other people all the time."