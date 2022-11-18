Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes.

Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families.

"It's just heart-breaking at the moment. We don't know where we're going. We just don't know what tomorrow brings," Ms Walker said.

Rents hit a new high earlier this year, costing an average £1,162 a month outside London in September.