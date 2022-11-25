Rotherham is to become the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.

The idea came from a group of young people living in the South Yorkshire town who wanted to improve their home's reputation.

Ciara, a BBC Young Reporter, was part of the project and says she is excited to see "something being done to inspire young people to stay at home".

The project means in 2025 there will be a 365-day festival celebrating the "arts, creativity and community".

