The moment a criminal MP's closest political confidante called the authorities about his boss's behaviour has been released by police.

Gareth Arnold called South Yorkshire Police to report that Jared O'Mara, the then-MP for Sheffield Hallam, was submitting false invoices for payment.

The call, from 2019, was played during the fraud trial of O'Mara and Arnold at Leeds Crown Court.

O'Mara was convicted of six counts of fraud, while Arnold was found guilty of three.