When snow hit Sheffield recently, city-born professional skier Paddy Graham took full advantage.

The top freeskier was filmed performing tricks, including daring backflips and sprints, with the city's landmarks in the background.

Afterwards, the 35-year-old said: "It was just amazing to do what I do full-time, in my home town in real snow.

"I just wanted to experience the city with this winter feeling. We even got to make a jump."