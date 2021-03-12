Retired cricket umpire and Yorkshire icon Dickie Bird celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

He credited his healthy life to regular exercise and said he still enjoys running around his local park.

"I feel pretty good," he said. "I do general exercises and I feel that that's done me good."

Mr Bird said he had received birthday cards from people living around the world.

He celebrated with a special birthday lunch at Leeds's Headingley Stadium complete with friends, including Sir Michael Parkinson.

"Well, the next aim is 95. And then if I get to 95, it's the big one, it's the century," Mr Bird said.

Video by Mark Ansell, BBC Look North