The moment a man breaks in to a church in South Yorkshire and steals from its food bank has been captured on CCTV.

The man can be seen entering St John The Evangelist Church in Balby, Doncaster, through a 175-year-old stained glass window.

The footage then shows him rifling through food donations and placing items into his backpack before leaving through the same window.

Investigations into the break-in and theft, which happened at about 04:50 BST on 28 April, are continuing, according to South Yorkshire Police.