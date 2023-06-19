Footage has emerged showing people wading to safety after their car became stuck in floodwater in Sheffield.

The incident happened under a railway bridge in Upwell Street as parts of South Yorkshire were hit by flash flooding this weekend.

Elsewhere, there was disruption at Rotherham Hospital as parts of the A&E department were flooded.

Some ambulances reportedly had to be diverted elsewhere.

The BBC has approached the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for comment.

