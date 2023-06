The birth of a rare Amur leopard has been caught on camera.

Born last week, the new cub is finding its feet at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

It is thought there are only 75 Amur leopards living in the wild and the park said the birth was "a significant step forward in the battle to save the species".

Yorkshire Wildlife Park said they were "overjoyed" and it was a "moment they'll always cherish".