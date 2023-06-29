The moment a suspected cake thief's trousers fell down as he fled the scene has been caught on camera.

Two men were filmed taking a box from outside Markham Grange Garden Centre in Doncaster on Wednesday.

James Charlesworth, who co-owns the family business, said: "Our manager was five minutes away from collecting the delivery and opening up.

"I'm fuming, to be honest with you, it's just the blatant disregard and the cheek of it."

In a Facebook post, the centre said it "would be happy to reward them with a new belt".

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.

