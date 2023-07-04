A family of six who converted a double decker bus to escape the cost of renting say they are saving up to £12,000 a year.

Conrad Kirk and Nicole McCarthy, from Rotherham, have been living on the second-hand bus with their four children since renovating it in 2021.

Nicole said: "I think because we really wanted to do it. It was easy to adjust to it. Obviously, I now have to find somewhere to empty my toilet and I have to find somewhere to do my washing, but apart from that it's no different to living in a house."

Video created by Jess Grieveson-Smith