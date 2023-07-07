Staff and clients were left shocked after a car crashed into the front of a Sheffield hair salon, shattering glass over the people inside.

Footage shows the moment the car hit a plant pot before ploughing through the window at Salon Sixty in Rochester Road on Friday 30 June.

Senior stylist Samuel Taylor, who was working next to the window, said: "It was a shock to be doing a blow dry and have a car suddenly next to you.

"My client was getting ready for prom and was shaken up, but luckily no-one was hurt.

"I had a small piece of glass stuck in my leg and both police and fire attended. This is the second time. The salon needs protecting by bollards. It was lucky it didn't come any further in."

The stylist is concerned the salon is missing out on clients as the shutter is now down and customers are having to enter through the back door.