Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Sheffield.

The songwriter is being recognised for her success in the music industry and "public championing of inclusivity and diversity", the university said.

Her Prioritise Pleasure record reached 11 in the UK albums chart, also earning Brit and Mercury Prize nominations.

