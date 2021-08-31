A major clean-up operation is under way at Hillsborough Park following the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield.

The three-day event, which took place over the weekend, was hampered by heavy rainfall which caused disruption and delays to opening times.

Videos on social media show festival goers braving the downpours in ponchos and dancing and sliding in mud.

Damage assessments are being carried out on Monday and extra groundwork repairs will be needed, the council confirmed.