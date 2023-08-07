Four men have been arrested after reports of gunshots and a motorhome being set on fire near Doncaster.

Officers were called to Milton Road in Carcroft three times between 27 July and 5 August.

Four men, aged 18 to 23, have now been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and firearms offences.

A man, 51, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause violence, has been bailed, police said.

Nobody was injured in any of the incidents.

South Yorkshire Police were first called at around 23:20 BST on 27 July to reports of shots being fired during a fight.

A few days later, on 3 August, police were called to the same address at 23:45 BST to reports that three shots were fired in the direction of the property.

And in the early hours of 5 August, a motorhome parked outside the same address was set on fire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said they were treating the incident as arson.

Anyone with information should contact the force.

