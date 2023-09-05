Joiner Paul Duffy stopped an attempted theft while working in Askern, Doncaster. With his tools on his customer's driveway, thieves made a brazen bid for his belongings but were caught in the act.

Mr Duffy raced to stop the thieves, using wood to push the robbers back. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Mr Duffy said: "My first thought was to grab it. I had to stop him." In an even more shocking turn of events, the thieves then attempted to run the joiner over.

He said: "I heard someone shout 'ram him' and that's when I veered off to one side."

South Yorkshire Police say inquires are ongoing.