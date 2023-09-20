A man has been arrested after a dog attacked and seriously injured another man in a Sheffield street.

Footage of the incident shows the victim trying to fend off the creature and protect his own dog.

South Yorkshire Police said a 53-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

Armed officers were among those who responded to the incident on Handsworth Road at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.

The bull-mastiff type dog is believed to have jumped over a wall to access the road.

It was later caught by police officers and removed from the area.

A police spokesperson said the victim had suffered injuries to both his arm and chest.

The wounds were not life-threatening or life-changing, they added.

