A video showing a woman protecting her one-year-old daughter from a "dangerous" Staffordshire bull terrier has been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Police said they had shared footage of the incident in Sheffield on 2 September to "highlight the ongoing problem of owners not taking responsibility for their dog's actions".

The dog was seized by officers but returned to the owner under specific guidance.

The owner was being processed through "restorative justice for the harm caused to the victims", South Yorkshire Police said.