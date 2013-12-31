Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stafford Hospital: Helene Donnelly and Julie Bailey honoured
Two women who led the fight against failings at Stafford Hospital have been recognised in the New Year honours list.
Julie Bailey, who set up the campaign group Cure the NHS after witnessing her mother's treatment, was made a CBE.
Helene Donnelly, a nurse who became a whistleblower, was made an OBE.
BBC Midlands Today's health correspondent Michele Paduano reports.
-
31 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-25560902/stafford-hospital-helene-donnelly-and-julie-bailey-honouredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window