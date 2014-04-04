A sink hole has opened up next to a bed and breakfast in north Staffordshire.

Phil Tester, owner of The Laurels B&B in the village of Oakamoor, said the hole, now measuring more than 10ft wide (3m) and an unknown depth, appeared early on Thursday and grew throughout the day.

A team of specialist engineers are expected to fill the hole with rocks, before injecting it with concrete.

Mr Hester said the appearance of the hole followed a landslide in the area in December.