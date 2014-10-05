Video

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition against planned changes to cancer care in Staffordshire.

Four clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are jointly tendering for a body to integrate care across the county.

Campaign group Cancer Not for Profit said it amounted to the privatisation of the NHS.

Cancer patient Peter Fahy said the involvement of private firms was a "frightening" prospect.

Stafford and Surrounds and Cannock Chase CCGs, has previously said the successful bidder could come from the NHS, the voluntary or private sector.

Andrew Donald, chief officer for the CCGs, said it would not affect cancer treatment, but allow care to be better co-ordinated across the county.

Cancer patient Jen Richards said she would welcome private involvement, if it would improve care.