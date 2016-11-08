The heritage trail making a splash
The Stoke-on-Trent heritage trail making a splash

A new heritage trail in Stoke-on-Trent is offering the chance to view the city's history from its canal network.

The Heritage Canoe Trail is encouraging families to experience local history while getting active at the same time.

The trail goes along 20 miles (31km) of the Trent and Mersey canal.

