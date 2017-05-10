Diving brings happiness to paralysed son

Media player
Paralysed man on how scuba diving brings him happiness
A former sportsman left paralysed after a cycling accident has described how scuba diving is helping to rebuild his confidence.
Sam Asbury, 22, from Norton Canes, near Cannock, Staffordshire, broke his spine when he was thrown from a bike at the age of 14.
Mr Asbury is now having scuba diving lessons along with his dad, with the British Sub-Aqua Club.
"It's the first time I've properly enjoyed doing something," he said.
10 May 2017
