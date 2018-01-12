Chilly chickens get knitted jumpers

Video

Students at a college in Cheshire have knitted jumpers for their latest residents, a group of chickens.

The animals, now at a zoo based at Reaseheath College, in Nantwich, were rescued from an intensive colony farm.

When they arrived, some of the chickens were missing feathers and had never been outside.

The students say the jumpers keep the animals warm, help them recover, and get back to behaving more normally.