Plea to save endangered willow tit bird
Public urged to help save endangered willow tit

The public is being asked to help save one of the UK's endangered birds.

Numbers of the tiny, fluffy willow tit - which has a black-brown hood - have plummeted in the past 50 years.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust wants people to report any sightings so it can help create a habitat where the bird can be protected and flourish.

  • 01 May 2018
