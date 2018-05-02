Media player
Stoke-on-Trent coach with cancer writes sporting rules
A football coach who has terminal cancer is hoping to use the time he has left to change attitudes to do with children and sport.
Russ Powell, 37, from Sandyford, Staffordshire, began writing a blog which contained his own sporting rules, including playing fair and not gloating about a win.
Children in Stoke-on-Trent have been outlining some of Russ's Rules.
02 May 2018
