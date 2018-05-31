Mowers set for World Cup pitch invasion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The lawnmower firm planning World Cup pitch invasion

A business is working on its largest ever order - supplying lawnmowers for the World Cup in Russia.

Allett Mowers is providing 185 machines to stadia.

The final few are being shipped out ahead of the tournament which kicks off on 14 June.

  • 31 May 2018
Go to next video: 'It's not an excuse that we're young' - England captain Kane on World Cup chances