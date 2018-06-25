Media player
Signed service for deaf worshippers in Staffordshire
Reverend Susan Myatt was born profoundly deaf and now holds sign language church services.
As the deaf chaplain for Lichfield Diocese, she has made it her mission to encourage others to worship in their own way.
The congregation at her monthly British Sign Language service at St Michael and All Angels Church in Penkridge, Staffordshire, has grown steadily since she started it last year.
25 Jun 2018
