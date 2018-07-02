Drone footage captures moorland blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage captures Staffordshire Moorlands blaze
A large grass fire in the Staffordshire Moorlands is into its third day, the fire service says.
More than 40 firefighters have been battling the blaze near Leek.
Crews say it is under control but work is expected to continue throughout Monday.
It began between Thorncliffe and Shawfields on Saturday afternoon.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-44688314/drone-footage-captures-staffordshire-moorlands-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window