Drone footage captures moorland blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drone footage captures Staffordshire Moorlands blaze

A large grass fire in the Staffordshire Moorlands is into its third day, the fire service says.

More than 40 firefighters have been battling the blaze near Leek.

Crews say it is under control but work is expected to continue throughout Monday.

It began between Thorncliffe and Shawfields on Saturday afternoon.

  • 02 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Fire trench dug around Winter Hill house