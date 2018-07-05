Fire on grassland
Video

Firefighters put out grass fire on Hednesford Hills

A grassland fire on Hednesford Hills was probably started by accident, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

It was called there at 03:35 on Thursday and described it as a "challenging" fire to deal with.

Firefighters spent three and a half hours putting out the blaze, which covered an area of about 50m by 80m.

