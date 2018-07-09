England fans recreate Vindaloo video

Video

England fans have been showing their devotion in a variety of ways - but few acts of World Cup support come as big as taking over a town centre to recreate a pop video.

Following the team's win over Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, a parade of fans belted out Fat Les' 1998 hit Vindaloo.

The supporters sang the anthemic line "we're gonna score one more than you" on the streets of Leek, Staffordshire.

Pub landlord Clive Ashton came up with the idea and said: "It started off as a bit of fun - we were hoping maybe 50 [people] turned out and the whole of Leek turned out."