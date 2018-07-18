Video

When Cherechukwu Udenkwere received a parcel at his home in Nigeria, he was overjoyed at the contents.

Inside was a brand new BMX bike for the 20-year-old, known as Che, who hopes to become a professional rider.

His old model was not up to the tricks he was trying to perform and it caught the eye of a UK BMX enthusiast who launched an appeal on social media.

Mark Locke, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was one of those who answered the call and made a film - "A Bike for Che" - capturing the moment the gift arrived.