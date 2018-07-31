'My foster son wanted to make a bomb'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy told foster mum he wanted to make a bomb

A foster mother has described the moment a teenage boy in her care said he wanted to make a bomb.

Staffordshire woman Louise - not her real name - said the boy became "excited" after the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The boy was referred to Prevent, the government's counter-terrorism scheme.

  • 31 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Is the Prevent strategy working?