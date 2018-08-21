Mum told to stop breastfeeding in pool

Video

A mother told to stop breastfeeding in a swimming pool said it made her feel degraded and embarrassed.

Natalie Forester, 30, was attending a baby swim session and in the water at Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, when the order came from staff.

The council running the leisure site says its policy - which tells users not to eat, drink, or breastfeed in the pool - is to be reviewed.

Breastfeeding is permitted at poolside.