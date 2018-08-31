'Overwhelming' response to funeral appeal
Video

Tamworth residents fund funeral for former butcher

Former butcher Brian Gregory lived all his life in Tamworth, but passed away earlier this month.

He left behind no close relatives and no-one to pay for a funeral.

So those living in the town launched a fundraising appeal which has so far raised more than £900.

Appeal organiser Mina Moore said the response in the town had been "overwhelming".

