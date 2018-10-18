Media player
Girl, 8, walks into school on new prosthetic leg
Amelia Eldred was given a group hug by her friends as she walked into class on her prosthetic leg for the first time.
The eight-year-old from Tamworth, Staffordshire, had her left leg amputated last year after being diagnosed with bone cancer.
She had a rare procedure called rotationplasty to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.
Amelia described the reaction of her classmates as "amazing".
18 Oct 2018
