'My son was born with half a face'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My son was born with half a face'

Harry Beswick was born with half a face.

By the age of 13 he has had more than 20 procedures to help correct it, including two to restructure his skull and build an eye socket.

His mother Charlie Beswick, from Staffordshire, has set up a charity to teach people how to interact with those who have facial disfigurements.

  • 20 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Teen bullied for the way he looked